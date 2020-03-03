Adler, William "Bill"

WAUNAKEE - William Adler died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St Mary's Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport. Friends may call at the church on Sat. from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in St John's Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's State Journal.