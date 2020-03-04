Adler, William "Bill" Raymond

WAUNAKEE — William “Bill” Raymond Adler, age 78, of Waunakee, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Bill was born August 9, 1941, in Madison, Wis., the son of Herbert and Loretta (Kessenich) Adler. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 1959. He married the love of his life, Helen K. Markart, on July 13, 1963. Together they raised two wonderful daughters, Cheryl and Brenda. Bill served in the United States Army Reserves right after high school and was honorably discharged in 1967. Bill’s career as a salesman began with his work as a milk man for his uncle’s dairy. In 1964, he started working for Gardner Baking Company in Madison, Wisconsin as an extra route salesman. His hard work throughout his twenty-six year career at Gardners, led to his success as the General Sales Manager. From 1990 to 2002, Bill worked as the General Manager with Sara Lee Bakeries in Eau Claire and LaCrosse, Wisconsin. In 2002, Bill retired in Wautoma at his lake home on Big Silver Lake. He could often be found fishing, boating, golfing, and enjoying his five grandchildren. In 2015, Bill and Helen decided to move back “home” to Waunakee to be closer to family.