Adler, Richard J.

MARSHALL - Richard J. Adler, age 88, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Marshall. Richard was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Fond du Lac, Wis. He was raised by Earle and Geraldine Dalton. Richard is a 1950 graduate of Mount Horeb High School. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Madison. Richard owned and operated Heavy Duty Wrecker Service and was a member of the Teamsters since 1957.