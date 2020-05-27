Adler, Richard J.

MARSHALL - Richard J. Adler, age 88, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Marshall. Richard was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Fond du Lac, Wis. He was raised by Earle and Geraldine Dalton. Richard is a 1950 graduate of Mount Horeb High School. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Madison. Richard owned and operated Heavy Duty Wrecker Service and was a member of the Teamsters since 1957.
Richard is survived by his stepchildren, Christine Kuenzi-Bailey, Curtis Burn, Valerie (Forrest) Lovings, and Vicky (Keith) Woider; 13 grandchildren, Jeff Kuenzi, Gary Kuenzi, Mike Kuenzi, Danny Burn, Tracie Burn, Elaina Lovings, Tacara Lovings, Shana Lovings, Alonzo Lovings, Robert Lovings, Tyrell Lovings, Dale Woider, and Brandon Woider; and five great-grandchildren, Zacai Ellis, Zola Ellis, Ziyona Ellis, Zymere Ellis and Parley Lovings.
A visitation observing social distancing rules of 50 people at a time in the building will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.
