ASHTON / MIDDLETON—Mary Ann Adler, age 91, of Ashton and Middleton, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Waunakee Manor surrounded by her family. She was born on June 1, 1927, in the Town of Springfield, the daughter of Anton and Rosaline (Brabender) Acker. She married Jerome Adler on Nov. 26, 1946, in Ashton, Wis.
Mary Ann was a devoted Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton and Christian Mothers, and she was a loving homemaker. She loved quilting for her family and made quilts for each of her 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She always enjoyed the casino, baseball games and horseshoes, and she loved gardening.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Dan (Pat) Adler, Linda Ziegler, Jane (Gary) Itten, Gerard (Lois) Adler, Marie Adler, David (Kim) Adler, Mary (Bruce) Heise and Tom Adler; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue (Steve) Statz and Doris (Ray) Maier; brothers, LeRoy (Marcie) Acker, Russell Acker and Tony Acker; and sisters- and brother-in-law, Marilyn Acker, John Holtz and Viola Blum. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; sons, Mark and Jerry; special family friend, Celeste Laufenberg; in-laws, Joseph and Catherine (Ziegler) Adler; sons-in-law, Terry Carnes and Bob Ziegler; siblings, Vincent (Theresa) Acker, LaVerne (Hunch) Acker, Doreen Acker and Darlene Acker; and sister-in-law, Kristi Acker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Thursday. Lunch will be served at REX’S INNKEEPER, 301 N Century Ave, Waunakee at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank Joann and the staff from Agrace for their loving care of our mother.
Mom, you were the rock of our family, you will be truly missed by all. Love you forever. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761