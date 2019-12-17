Adkins, Loraine

MADISON - Loraine Adkins, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 14, 1945. Mom had a heart of gold and would help out anyone in need. Dad always said, "Mom is the nicest person he knows." They would have been married for 53 years this March.

Loraine is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, Bill; 2 daughters, Sam and Kati; her grandson, Skylar; her adopted grandkids, Miranda, April, and Gianlucca; special friend, Gilbert; and numerous other relatives, including her sister, Elouise.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Jan. 9, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., with a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Loraine’s name to the Dane County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank Dr. Musa and staff, SSM Hospice at Home, Right at Home, and Brenda for allowing us to honor mom’s wishes of being home. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com. We love and miss you. Bill, Sam, Kati, and Skylar

