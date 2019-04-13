OREGON - Resul Adili, age 73, passed away on April 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones after living a fruitful life. He married the love of his life, Zinije (Jonuzi) Adili, in 1966, and moved to Rome, Italy. He then moved to Illinois in 1970, where he took ownership of Ray’s Family Restaurant until 1985, when it was transitioned to his brother. Upon moving to Wisconsin that same year, Resul founded Kopper Top Family Restaurant in Madison, until extended family took ownership. Both restaurants are still operating successfully.
He was a genuine man and always put others before himself, believing in paying it forward, and lived by example with kindness and patience.
He is survived by his wife, Zinije Adili; daughter Zamira (Gjyner) Lumani; sons, Flamur (Flora) Adili and Noli (Kristi) Adili; his brother, Faik; his sisters, Mykades, Emine and Shpresa; his grandchildren, Krenare, Ariana, Aldon, Dorian, Zani, Aleena and Zarina; along with his many nieces and nephews.
Resul Adili was known for greeting customers for almost 40 years. He especially enjoyed the smiles from the youngest of patrons when he would hand them suckers as they were leaving. Household guests would be greeted without fail by “Si e gjete këtë udhë?” Best translated from Albanian to English, that would be, “How did you find the way here?” He has now found his way Home.