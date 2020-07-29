Adelman, Richard J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAZENOVIA — Richard J. Adelman, age 90, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Martha Adelman; son-in-law, John Klang; brother and best friend, Don; sister-in-law, Letha Adelman; sister, Marcella; and brother-in-law, Ralph Kraemer.

He is survived by his wife, Imelda “Mel” Adelman of Cazenovia; children Ann (Ron) Maxwell of Spring Green, Robert (Deb) Adelman of Reedsburg, Susan (Brian) Wilbrandt of Cazenovia, Dennis Adelman of Cazenovia, Judy (Tom) Poellmann of Madison, and David Adelman of Cazenovia; grandchildren: Jeremy Adelman, Megan (Phillip) Durrstein, Dusty (Michelle) Maxwell, Nicholas (Jessica) Adelman, Kyle (Addie Peper) Adelman, Kristi (Todd) Marsicek, Kerri (John) Delaney, Derek Klang, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Poellmann, and Timothy (fiancé Madeline Burgess) Poellmann; 19 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at ST. ANTHONY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Cazenovia. Private family Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with Father Nathan Thanaise officiating. Burial will follow Anthony's Cemetery. Masks will be required in church. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Adelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.