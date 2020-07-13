Adelman, Donald L.

CAZENOVIA - Donald L. Adelman, age 85, of Cazenovia, Wis., passed away and joined his wife Letha, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born Jan. 3, 1935, on the home farm in Cazenovia to the late Edward L. and Martha (Dvorak) Adelman. He graduated from Cazenovia High School. On May 7, 1955, he was united in marriage to Letha E. Pahl at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
In addition to working for Dolly Madison Dairy, he and Letha farmed in the Westford Township for over 30 years until his retirement.
Don always enjoyed being a part of his community. He was a member of the Westford town board for many years, a member of the Cazenovia EMT and Fire Department, and St. Anthony's Knights of Columbus. With his love of hunting and fishing, he was also a hunter education instructor. He was a volunteer driver for Richland County ADRC.
Don is survived by his children: Patti Rodenkirch of Fitchburg, Michael (Cheryl) Adelman of Cazenovia, Steven (Ardith) Adelman of Cazenovia, and Greg (Julie) Adelman of Reedsburg; grandchildren Ryan, Nicole, Jamie, Jody, Christopher (Brittany), Meagan (Richard), Tara (Trevor), Neal (Friend Krista), Nathan and Claire; great-grandchildren Michael, Hunter, Allie, Braeden and Emma, Beckett, Maylee, Kain, and baby Grabarski. He is further survived by his brother and best friend Richard (Imelda) Adelman of Cazenovia; in-laws: Doris, Dennis and Shirley Pahl; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Martha, wife Letha on Aug. 9, 2014, and his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Ralph Kraemer.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Donald Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Germantown. The Reverend Nathan Thainase will be the Celebrant. A time of visitation will also be on Thursday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Masks will be required in church.
The family would prefer memorials be given in Don's name to the Cazenovia Fire and Rescue c/o P.O. Box 151, Cazenovia, WI 53924, or St. Anthony's Catholic Church c/o 32505 County Hwy V, Cazenovia, WI 53924.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.