March 13, 1936—Dec. 1, 2022

FENNIMORE—Adelia Carol Brechler, 86, of Fennimore, joined her beloved husband, Claude Brechler, in the Lord’s Kingdom on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home. Adelia was born March 13, 1936, in the Freymiller family farmhouse in Marion township.

Mom provided endless joy, warmth, and love to her family as a prideful farmer from the ground up. Bouquets were sent off to teachers on the first day of school. Gardens and farm-to-table fare provided three squares a day, and comforting chicken noodle soup. The magic of Christmas celebrated the birth of Jesus with family through songs, decorations, the art of gift giving, gathering her family at the table and baking thousands of cookies. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children: Troy Brechler of Boscobel, Glee Brechler and husband Mike Knapton of Arena, and Gay (Brechler) Nagle of Fennimore; seven grandchildren: Brad (Jennah) Brechler of Syracuse, Amanda (Matt) Saylor of Dubuque, Cara Brechler of Freeport, Chloe Nagle of Minneapolis, Alliot Nagle of Austin, Claudia Nagle of Houston, Chaska Kray of Fennimore; great-grandchildren: Josiah, Lydia, and Elias Brechler, Porter and Opal Saylor, and Kash Beam. Sisters-in-law: Evelyn Freymiller and Sherry Freymiller of Fennimore; brother-in law, Harry Brechler of Boscobel; many nieces and nephews and their spouses.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis J.and Elizabeth (Bender) Freymiller; husband, Claude Brechler; siblings: Edward (Ruby) Freymiller, Harold (Estella) Freymiller, Byron (Betty Freymiller, Leland “Mac” (Eleanor) Freymiller, Bernadine (Herman) Wachter, Mark Freymiller, Lloyd “Tootie” Freymiller, Gilda (Loren) Welsh, Darlene (Paul) Mueller, Bernard Morovitz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fennimore with burial to follow in Bethel Cemetery in Hickory Grove Township Grant Co., WI. Visitation will be held 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Larson Family funeral Home in Fennimore and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday morning. Join us for Adelia’s celebration of life at the Cottonwood Supper Club, Fennimore, WI, following her burial.