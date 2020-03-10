Addison, Jayne Ann

SUN PRAIRIE - Jayne Ann Addison, 85, of Sun Prairie passed away March 6, 2020. Memorial services for Jayne will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie at 1 p.m. Friends may call at the church on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until the time of services.

