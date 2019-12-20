Adas, Sandra Carman

WAUWATOSA - Sandra Carman Adas, 75, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1944, in Highland Park, Mich., to Jack and Dorothy (Panter) Crandall. Sandy earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Michigan State University, which she attended as a National Merit Scholar. She forged her career in the Wisconsin Technical College System and pioneered distance learning before the age of the Internet.

Sandy was enthusiastically engaged in life. She earned a 1st Kyu in Aikido. She traveled to over 15 countries on 4 continents, including service trips to an orphanage and a vision clinic. She worked tirelessly to support the causes and candidates she believed in. A lifelong learner, Sandy devoured books, studied the arts, and continually improved her Spanish. She was an avid knitter who always had a scarf, shawl, or sweater on her needles with someone special in mind. As a champion Scrabble player, Sandy often unwittingly confounded her kids by explaining unfamiliar terms with even more obscure ones. She treasured her family and took special delight in her grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following her cancer diagnosis, Sandy faced the difficult circumstances of her final months with grace, perseverance, and optimism. Her warm smile and sparkly brown eyes brightened every day of the journey, and they will live in our memories.