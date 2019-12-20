Adas, Sandra Carman

WAUWATOSA - Sandra Carman Adas, 75, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1944, in Highland Park, Mich., to Jack and Dorothy (Panter) Crandall. Sandy earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Michigan State University, which she attended as a National Merit Scholar. She forged her career in the Wisconsin Technical College System and pioneered distance learning before the age of the Internet.
Sandy was enthusiastically engaged in life. She earned a 1st Kyu in Aikido. She traveled to over 15 countries on 4 continents, including service trips to an orphanage and a vision clinic. She worked tirelessly to support the causes and candidates she believed in. A lifelong learner, Sandy devoured books, studied the arts, and continually improved her Spanish. She was an avid knitter who always had a scarf, shawl, or sweater on her needles with someone special in mind. As a champion Scrabble player, Sandy often unwittingly confounded her kids by explaining unfamiliar terms with even more obscure ones. She treasured her family and took special delight in her grandchildren.
Following her cancer diagnosis, Sandy faced the difficult circumstances of her final months with grace, perseverance, and optimism. Her warm smile and sparkly brown eyes brightened every day of the journey, and they will live in our memories.
Sandy is survived by her husband and best friend, Tom Adas; daughter, Jenny Carman; son, Aaron (Amy) Carman; sisters, Judy (Pat) Sheehan, Cathy Harris, and Beth (Mike) Padula; brothers, Marty (Diana) Crandall and Steve (Joan) Crandall; and grandchildren, Emily, Nolan, Kelly, Sandra, and Ava. Preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Leona Panter.
A luncheon in celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Delafield Fish Hatchery, 425 Main St., Delafield, Wis. RSVP to amy@amycarman.com.