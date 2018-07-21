SAUK CITY—Cheryl M. Adank, age 73, of Sauk City, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2018, at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo. She was born in Sauk City on Sept. 7, 1944, to Clarence and Loraine (Reuter) Coenen. She was united in marriage to Thomas Adank on Oct. 5, 1963, at St. Aloysius Church.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Gail Adank of Madison, Randy (Peggy) Adank of Lone Rock, and Joan Adank of New Lisbon; her grandson, Brian Adank of Caledonia, Minn., and step-grandson, Damion Mead of Japan. Her surviving siblings are Eileen (Robert) Adank, Pat Postawa, Dale (Lorie) Coenen, Rhonda (Mike) Enge, Gregg (Lyn) Coenen and Dean Coenen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Antoinette and Matthew Roth; brother-in-law, Stanley Postawa; brother, Neale Coenen; and nephew, Tim Adank.
Cheryl worked as an in-home babysitter for many years, in addition to her 28-year career as librarian at the Sauk City Public Library. She remained a familiar face to many in the community after her retirement, and always greeted former patrons with a smile. She didn’t stray far from the library in retirement, attending exercise classes downstairs and contributing volunteer hours upstairs. She had a great talent for gardening, and was especially proud of her 60 varieties of Iris and prolific vegetable garden.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City.
Cheryl’s family sincerely thanks the staff at St. Clare Hospice House and Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their dedicated care during the months of her illness. Memorials may be made in Cheryl’s name to the Sauk City Public Library.