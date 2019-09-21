MADISON—William Duane Adamson, beloved husband, father, brother, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was born in Madison, Wis. on April 13, 1960, to the late William and Jacqueline Adamson.
He graduated from the Madison East High School and also served in the Army Reserves. Later, he received HVAC Certification and worked as a Critical Environment Technician at ISS Facility Services in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He loved Wisconsin football, the Green Bay Packers, spending time outdoors, and doing things with his family. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; two sons, Aaron and Aric Adamson; siblings, Julie and Susan Adamson. He will also be remembered by his in-laws, Ronald and Beverly Baxa; brother-in-law, Ron Baxa (Johna); nephews, Logan and Ian; and wonderful friends.
Burial will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs at a later date.
