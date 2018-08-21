DEFOREST—Timothy L. Adams, age 64, went home to the Lord, and is now with his beloved wife, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. He passed away unexpectedly from natural causes. He was born April 14, 1954, in Madison, to Jack and Dolores (Miller) Adams. Tim worked for the DeForest school district for 24 years, retiring in 2017.
He is survived by his sons, Josh (Heather) and Ben; grandson, Zander, the tickle in his rib; siblings, Terry (Marie), Mike, Jacki (Brad), and Dee (Larry); nieces and nephews, Tina (Jason) Allen, Scott (Travis), Chris (Traci), Jessica (Al) Borré and Chris (Carolyn) Gosdeck; brother-in-law, Jeff Gosdeck; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Suzie; parents; sister, Marcia; brother-in-law, Bob Gosdeck; and mother-in-law, Lorraine Gosdeck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be written to St. Olaf Catholic Church. A special thank you to the First Responders and to Ryan Funeral Home for their assistance. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
