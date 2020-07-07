Adams, Shirley Mae

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONONA — Shirley Mae Adams, age 84, of Monona, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a long battle with progressive supra nuclear palsy. She was born on May 30, 1936, in Stoughton, the daughter of Edward and Marie “Molly” (Swingen) Veland.

Shirley was raised in the Stoughton area and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1954. She spent most of her life in Monona. Shirley worked as a beautician for over 50 years, and at one time owned and operated her own business, ShirVel’s on Monona Drive. Then for over 45 years she worked at Ryan’s Hair Designs until her retirement. Throughout her career, she was a part of the Gunderson Funeral Home family, providing her services to families in their time of need.

Shirley was a beautiful soul who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She raised her children on a nice cul-du-sac in Monona. She loved gardening, canning and golfing and belonged to a weekly crochet club and many bowling leagues. Shirley met and touched so many lives through bowling, golfing and her employment at Ryan’s Hair Designs. Her customers and coworkers became part of her family and our family.