MIDDLETON—Mary Joanne “Jo” Adams, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She married William Elza Adams on Sept. 20, 1952.

Jo is survived by her children, Connie (Richard, deceased) Acklam of Middleton, Kerrie (Neal) Kedzie of Middleton, Wm. Lee (Carole) Adams of Reedsburg, Mary Kay (Michael) Adams-Edgette of Sun Prairie and Angela (Michael) McKenzie of Madison; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.

You will always be in our hearts. Continue to watch over us and guide us with your loving spirit.

You and Dad are finally dancing together again.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Adams, Mary Joanne “Jo”
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.