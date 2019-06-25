MIDDLETON—Mary Joanne “Jo” Adams, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She married William Elza Adams on Sept. 20, 1952.
Jo is survived by her children, Connie (Richard, deceased) Acklam of Middleton, Kerrie (Neal) Kedzie of Middleton, Wm. Lee (Carole) Adams of Reedsburg, Mary Kay (Michael) Adams-Edgette of Sun Prairie and Angela (Michael) McKenzie of Madison; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.
You will always be in our hearts. Continue to watch over us and guide us with your loving spirit.
You and Dad are finally dancing together again.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761