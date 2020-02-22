Adams, Kate

MADISON - Kate was born in Madison, Wis. to Donald and Mary Luther on Aug. 13, 1946. She attended St. Raphael Grade School and graduated Edgewood High School in 1963 at age 16. She attended UW Eau Claire, and later received her degree from UW Madison. She illustrated and co-authored two books with her late husband and internationally renowned Bonsai expert and artist, Peter Adams. Before her recent retirement, Kate volunteered at the Public Library in her beloved Sequim, Wash. where she made her home for many years and kept a wonderful garden propagating many award-winning Bonsai trees.
Kate is survived by her cherished husband of five years, Fred Fallon of Sequim, Wash.; sister Janet Shafer of Shorewood, Wis.; brothers, John Luther (Fran) of Stoughton, Wis., Tom Luther of Fitchburg, Wis., Pete Luther (Sandy), and Rob Luther (Deb), both of Madison. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Christian Caspar, IV.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.