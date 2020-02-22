Adams, Kate

MADISON - Kate was born in Madison, Wis. to Donald and Mary Luther on Aug. 13, 1946. She attended St. Raphael Grade School and graduated Edgewood High School in 1963 at age 16. She attended UW Eau Claire, and later received her degree from UW Madison. She illustrated and co-authored two books with her late husband and internationally renowned Bonsai expert and artist, Peter Adams. Before her recent retirement, Kate volunteered at the Public Library in her beloved Sequim, Wash. where she made her home for many years and kept a wonderful garden propagating many award-winning Bonsai trees.