Adams, Earnestine

MADISON - Earnestine Adams, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three children, Lorenzo Morris, Cerrow Morris and Stacy Adams; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration gathering will be held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please contact Earnestine's family to schedule a time to offer your condolences. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

