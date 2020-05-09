Adams, Don C.

LA FARGE - Don C. Adams, age 76, of La Farge, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. He was born March 10, 1944, in Madison, in a small neighborhood called Skunk Hollow. His parents were Curtis "Pepper" and Fern (Normington) Adams.
A man of very humble beginnings, Don lived a very full and rich life filled with hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. Known as "Grizzly" Adams, by his fellow City of Madison firefighters, he spent the majority of his carrier at Station No. 7. Don joined the Madison Fire Department after serving his country in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine. Don and his wife, Judy, retired to La Farge, where they pursued their love of antiques and Don could hunt and fish to his hearts content on his property he referred to as "God's Country." Don loved spending time with his grandchildren, passing along his passion of the great outdoors whenever possible. He was rough around all his edges, but he would give you the shirt off his back and had a huge heart. He will be sorely missed by many, but especially his three daughters and his large extended family.
Survivors include his three children, Mary Sue Slifer of Hustisford, Rebecca (Ryan) Poquette of Eau Claire, and Alison (Matt) Benson of La Farge; grandchildren, Kenyon Slifer, Karalynn, Lily and Ellajean Poquette, Ryley, Amelia and Dawson Benson; siblings, Mary Jane Melvin, Beverly Mosel, Robert Cooper, Cathi Fischer and Marion Roberts; two half-sisters, Sharon Huffman and Carol Moran; brothers-in-law, Ron Melvin, Bob Fischer, Jim Mosel and Ron Wirth; sisters-in-law, Dee Greene, Susan Wirth and Rose Cooper; hundreds of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Judy; two infant sons, Curtis and Joseph Adams; one infant granddaughter, Victoria Hunt; stepmother, Alice Adams; and siblings, Jack, Janet, Jerry, Margaret, Kenny, Juanita, Bobby, Betty, Grover and Dorothy.
A private service will be held for immediate family. Don will be laid to rest in Bear Creek Cemetery. A public celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to La Farge schools.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.