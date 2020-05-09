Adams, Don C.

A man of very humble beginnings, Don lived a very full and rich life filled with hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. Known as "Grizzly" Adams, by his fellow City of Madison firefighters, he spent the majority of his carrier at Station No. 7. Don joined the Madison Fire Department after serving his country in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine. Don and his wife, Judy, retired to La Farge, where they pursued their love of antiques and Don could hunt and fish to his hearts content on his property he referred to as "God's Country." Don loved spending time with his grandchildren, passing along his passion of the great outdoors whenever possible. He was rough around all his edges, but he would give you the shirt off his back and had a huge heart. He will be sorely missed by many, but especially his three daughters and his large extended family.