EVANSVILLE - Barbara B. (Brunsell) Adamany, age 90, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at home. Barbara married Nimmer Adamany in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 1977. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.

