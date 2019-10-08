EVANSVILLE - Barbara B. (Brunsell) Adamany, age 90, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at home. Barbara married Nimmer Adamany in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 1977. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Wes Zulty, 85, longtime Madison supplier of golf clubs, tennis rackets and legal advice, dies.