COLUMBUS—Beverly A. “Bev” Adam, age 82, was called to her eternal home on Sept. 5, 2018, at Home Again Assisted Living, in Columbus. Bev was born Aug. 22, 1936, on her mother’s birthday, in Hampden Township, Columbia County, to Raymond and Grace (Helwig) Kind. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1954. She married Donald Adam, on June 17, 1958. She loved the Lord, reading, golf, bridge and traveling. Bev was an active lifetime member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by their two sons, David (Kathy) Adam, Franklin and Michael (Kelly) Adam, Burlington; four grandsons, Derek, Mitchell, Austin and Tyler; two sisters, Nancy Kind, Columbus and Janice (Len) Blau, Merrimac; plus nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don in 2011; her parents; two brothers, Charles and Roger Kind; one sister, Doris Price; two brothers-in-law, Wallace Weidemann and Eugene Price; and one sister-in-law, Marlene Kind.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at ZION EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus, with the Rev. Robert Zilke officiating. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at the church, with burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Columbus Public Library or the Columbus Community Hospital, all charities that Bev enjoyed volunteering for.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.