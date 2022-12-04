April 3, 1930—Dec. 2, 2022

MADISON—Adalbert Anton “Bud” Mautz, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Oak Park Place. He was born on April 3, 1930, in Columbus, Wis., the son of Adalbert Mautz and Antonia (Sutter) Mautz.

Bud was born and grew up in the Town of East Bristol where his family ran Mautz’s Tavern. He graduated from Columbus High School and then served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On Aug. 3, 1957, he married Joann Statz at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison. Prior to retirement, Bud worked in various capacities in the automotive industry.

Bud was a member of the American Legion Post 501 in Madison. He held many positions in the American Legion including that of State Commander in 1976. He helped organize Badger Boys State for many years. He was also involved in the Forty and Eight, a national veterans’ organization. In his free time, Bud loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He was also passionate about all Wisconsin sports.

Bud is survived by his sons, John Barman, James (Stacy Billings) Mautz and Jeff (Sue) Mautz; grandchildren, David (Shannon) Barman, Taylor Mautz and Alissa Mautz; as well as other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joann; daughter, DeAnne Mautz; brothers, Bobby and Hank Mautz; and sister, Mary Ann Mautz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens immediately after the service. A luncheon will be held at St. Dennis Church after the burial. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bud’s name to the American Legion Post 501, P.O. Box 14255, Madison, WI 53708.

