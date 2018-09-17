MUFREESBORO, Tenn.—Dale Allen Ackerman, age 59, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. Dale was born on Aug. 4, 1958, to the late Harold Raymond and Mary Jane Natvig Cypher. He spent 12 years serving honorably in the United States Navy as First Class Petty Officer.
His mother remembers that he was a loving son, who lived his life to it’s fullest. He had many hobbies, a more recent one being target practice. He had a beloved canine companion named Sadie. For several years he resided in Jacksonville, Fla. and Green Bay, Wis., before moving to his new home in Tennessee.
Dale is survived by his mother, Mary Jane (Venard) Cypher; brother, Barry (Sue) Ackerman; nephews, Aaron and Kyle Ackerman; and step-sister, Joy Cypher (Adrian Gardner).
Family and friends will celebrate Dale’s life with a potluck at 5512 Cardinal Drive, McFarland, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.