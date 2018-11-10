WAUNAKEE / ASHTON—Tharsilla “Sally” Acker, age 88, of Waunakee/Ashton, died on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. Sally was born on Oct. 11, 1930, to Louis and Helen (Becker) Endres. She married Lawrence “Lorny” Acker on Sept. 28, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Feb 10, 2013. Sally was a lifelong member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Ashton. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, bingo and gardening, and was an excellent baker and cook.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Sharon), Maureen Nartowicz (Tim Marotz), Luann (Michael) McNally, Tom (Sara) and Bonnie (Jamie) Dahlk; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Catherine Weiss, Loretta Brabender, Eleanor (Richard) Fassbender and Shirley (Vic) Hellenbrand; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Helen and Margaret; four brothers, Albert, Harold, Vincent and Tom; and a son-in-law, Robert Nartowicz.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Trunk K, Middleton. The Rev. Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Staff at SSM Health Hospice Care and Milestone Senior Living. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
