CROSS PLAINS / MILWAUKEE—Sister Haroldine Acker, SSF, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. She was born on Oct. 16, 1927, the daughter of John and Rose Acker Sr.
Haroldine is survived by her siblings, Harold (Elaine) Acker, Leonard (Nancy) Acker, and Sister Elmerine Acker; sisters-in-law, Susan Acker and Delores Acker; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; and the school sisters of St. Francis community, with whom she shared life for 74 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Leander Acker, Margaret (Lavern) Lamberty, John (Diane) Acker Sr., John Rose Acker, Amelia “Milly” (Donald “Tubby”) Kelter, and Elmer Acker; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CONVENT, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Visitation will be held at ST. JOSEPH CONVENT at 9:30 a.m., with a wake service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at MOUNT OLIVET CEMETERY, Milwaukee, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to School Sisters of St. Francis, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215.
She was a very sweet, kind and gentle soul! We will miss her very much! Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
