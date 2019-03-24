WAUNAKEE - Mary Ellen Frederick Ziegler Acker, age 93, was tired, so on Saturday, March 23, 2019, the Lord took her home. She was born on Feb. 19, 1926, the oldest child of Matt and Elizabeth (Meffert) Frederick. She married Vincent Ziegler in 1947, and together they had nine children. In 1965, she was widowed and she was tested. With the help of her faith, family and friends, she moved on. While running a farm on her own, she took a job driving school bus and then a position as the first postal carrier for the Waunakee Post Office. In 1971, she got a second chance when she married Sylvester Acker. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Arizona until his death in 2006.
Mary Ellen was a woman that liked to stay busy. After retiring she drove for RSVP and volunteered at the Waunakee Manor and the Waunakee Senior Center. She was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 360, St. Peter Catholic Church and St. John's Catholic Church. Mary Ellen enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and never missed a good game of cards. It was a joke that if you wanted to see mom, call first.
Mary Ellen is survived by the family she loved, Karen (Larry) Cox, Diane Ziegler (friend Don), Mickey Ziegler, Nancy Wales, Gary (Eva) Ziegler, Alan (Karen) Ziegler, Cindy (Clyde) Hellenbrand and Jeanne (Gary) Hansen. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters, Antoinette (Walter) Laufenberg and Carrie Ann (Albert) Zander; brother, Dave (Phyllis) Frederick; and sisters-in-law, Gladys Frederick and Alice Frederick. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sons, Kenneth, Roger and John; son-in-law, Dave Muetz; and siblings, Dora Rose, Gerald, Richard and Jerome. She was also preceded in death by many beloved in-laws in the Frederick, Ziegler and Acker families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waunakee Manor, Dr. Peter Newcomer and his staff, and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion. A gift may be made in her name to Agrace HospiceCare, St. Jude, Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.