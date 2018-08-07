WAUNAKEE / ASHTON—Lillian C. Acker, age 92, died on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. She was born on Sept. 7, 1925, to Aloysius and Monica (Schwab) Endres. She married Edmund Acker, and he preceded her in death in 2005. Lillian and Edmund farmed all of their life and when they moved to Waunakee, Lillian was employed at the Waunakee Manor until she was 81 years old, for something to do.
She was always busy working in her large vegetable garden, baking and cooking. She was a lifelong member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Ashton, and currently a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee.
Lillian is survived by three sons; Daniel (Joan) of Dane, Al (Betsy) of Waunakee, Leo (Kim) also of Waunakee; four daughters, Sr. Charleen Acker,OSF of Manitowoc, Elaine (Tony) Ziegler of Middleton, Carol (John) Treinen of Waunakee, and Anita (Jim) Treinen of DeForest; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sr Marie Endres and Sr Rebecca Endres of Fond du lac; two sisters-in-law, Barb Endres and Dorothy Voegli. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund; her siblings; Cyrilla (Joe) Dahmen, Sis (George) Paar, Leo (Marie) Endres, Al (Sally) Endres, Monica (Oscar) Statz, Sr Yvonne Endres, Dolly (Linus) Ganser, Matt Endres, John Endres; and a great-grandson, Zachary Treinen.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at ST. PETER’S CEMETERY in Ashton.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Waunakee Manor for the wonderful care provided to their mother.
