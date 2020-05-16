Acker, Agnes C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUNAKEE - Agnes C. Acker, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Agnes was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Ashton, Wis., to Al and Rose (Spahn) Meinholz. She was the second of six children who grew up on the family dairy farm. Agnes loved to be outdoors and helped milk cows and work in the fields. Her life-long love of horses began with the farm's work-horse team.

Agnes attended St. Peter's Catholic elementary school in Ashton. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. John the Baptist church in Waunakee for most of her adult life. She grew up a neighbor to her future husband, Ervin. They married at St. Peter's in Ashton on May 25, 1948. They bought a small farm west of Waunakee, where they raised seven children.

Agnes loved to raise and ride her horses. Her passion was passed on to her children as she encouraged them to show and ride. Agnes enjoyed gardening and canning, using her home-grown produce to cook delicious meals for her family. Many of her recipes and culinary skills have been passed down and will live on for generations to come.

Agnes held the position of Town Treasurer of Springfield for 26 years. She assumed the job from her mother, Rose Meinholz, when she retired.