Acker, Agnes C.

WAUNAKEE - Agnes C. Acker, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Agnes was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Ashton, Wis., to Al and Rose (Spahn) Meinholz. She was the second of six children who grew up on the family dairy farm. Agnes loved to be outdoors and helped milk cows and work in the fields. Her life-long love of horses began with the farm's work-horse team.
Agnes attended St. Peter's Catholic elementary school in Ashton. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. John the Baptist church in Waunakee for most of her adult life. She grew up a neighbor to her future husband, Ervin. They married at St. Peter's in Ashton on May 25, 1948. They bought a small farm west of Waunakee, where they raised seven children.
Agnes loved to raise and ride her horses. Her passion was passed on to her children as she encouraged them to show and ride. Agnes enjoyed gardening and canning, using her home-grown produce to cook delicious meals for her family. Many of her recipes and culinary skills have been passed down and will live on for generations to come.
Agnes held the position of Town Treasurer of Springfield for 26 years. She assumed the job from her mother, Rose Meinholz, when she retired.
As her children grew up and began to leave home, Agnes had more time to pursue hobbies. She took classes in upholstery and porcelain doll making. She revived many pieces of worn furniture, and constructed dolls from scratch. All her family have some of her creations, and her living room was filled with her dolls.
Agnes loved flowers, planting rows of them in her garden. All summer she brought flowers into the house to arrange and display. Her gladiolas were especially spectacular. Agnes and Ervin also loved to go fishing, spending many summer weekends at Lake Mendota Park with Agnes' sister, Jane, and her family, having picnics and fishing with the kids. The Ackers were active card players, with games most weekends with family and friends. In later years, Agnes volunteered at the Waunakee Manor and helped to deliver Meals on Wheels. She was very thoughtful and generous, remembering all her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on their birthdays and at Christmas.
Agnes is survived by her children, Mara (Robert) Gallo, Bill (Sally) Acker, Ann (Mike) Schuetz, Sue (Ron) Brusveen, Jean (Rich) Parks, Sam (Kathy) Acker, and Beth (Steve) Blakeslee; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rose Berkich; sisters-in-law, Angeline Kraemer, Ruth Acker, Karen Niesen, Luanne Meinholz, and Dee Vozka; and brother-in-law, Keith (Willa) Faust. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin (2008); her brothers, Jody, Allie and Tom; a sister, Jane; and dear friend and sister-in-law, Armella Endres. Heartfelt thanks go to Dr. Ranum and staff, and Monsignor Gunn for their compassion and spiritual support.
A private family Mass and interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic church and cemetery in Waunakee was held on May 15, 2020. A celebration of life and funeral service will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
