BELLEVILLE—Kevin James Ace, age 58, of Belleville passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at UW Hospital following a motorcycle accident on July 8, 2018, near his home. Kevin was born on Nov. 24, 1959, in Belleville to his parents, Samuel and Carolyn (Olson) Ace. He grew up in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in 1977.
Following graduation, Kevin worked as a machinist and welder at various machine shops. Since 2003, he worked at Wolf Appliance in Madison, and he also owned and operated Ace’s Main Tap in Oregon. Kevin had embraced being a small business owner and giving back to the community.
In 1984 he married Patty Swinehart in Belleville, and together they raised four children. Kevin loved the outdoors. Some of his best times were on the river fishing, canoeing, hunting and camping with family and friends. He loved riding his motorcycle, and he also loved a good discussion and debate. Kevin was a very hard worker, great friend, devoted father and grandpa. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Kevin is survived by his children, Ashley, Katie, Bridgett and Ricky; granddaughter, Cecelia; father and step mother, Samuel (Marylou) Ace; siblings, Sandra (Lee) Cloud, Butch (Renee) Ace, Sue Noyce, Steve (Sue) Ace and David (Kari) Ace; special friend, Melissa Francois; many nieces, nephews and cousins; former wife, Patty Ace; and best friend, Lyle (Chris) Volden. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Bunnell; stepfather, Merlin Bunnell; grandmother, Alma Olson; nephew, Michael Ace; and sister-in-law, Rosie Ace.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, in Belleville. A private family funeral service will be held with burial in the Prairie Mound Cemetery, in Oregon.
A memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital TLC for their compassionate care, and to all our friends and family for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. An online guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.