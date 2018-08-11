SAUK PRAIRIE—VaLera Delia Accola, age 96, passed away peacefully at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie on Aug. 8, 2018. She was born in the Sumpter Township on May 28, 1922, to the late Albert and Mabel (Sullivan) Fraust. VaLera graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1940. She earned her B.A. in Elementary Education at U.W.-Platteville, and furthered her education at St. Coletta’s School to teach Special Education.
VaLera was united in marriage to Roy A. Accola on Dec. 28, 1943, at the Zion Evangelical Church; he preceded her in death in 1997. VaLera taught students in the Sauk Prairie School District at most of the rural schools, retiring from Sauk Prairie Middle School in 1987. She was very proud to have helped establish a Special Olympics Program in the Sauk Prairie Area and remained active for over 35 years. Additionally, she served on the Board of Directors of the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry for 15 years and worked at the Sauk Prairie Hospital Sunshine Patch. Valera was a past active member of the First United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir.
She is survived by her son, Alton (Patrice Pakiz) Accola of Apple Valley, Minn.; and sisters-in-law, Gwen Fraust, Evelyn Accola and Caroline (Accola) Steuber; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dea Fraust, and her sister-in-law, Ruth Accola.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at the FIRST UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, Sauk City. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in the Zion Cemetery.
Valera’s family wishes to thank Maplewood Nursing Home for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.