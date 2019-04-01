BARABOO - Janette R. "Jan" Accola, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Janette, daughter of Walter and Laura (Nicolai) Accola, was born June 23, 1931. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School. Throughout her working career, Jan, known as "Jimmy" to fellow coworkers, was employed in the banking industry in the Madison area for over 40 years. Jan was an active walker and enjoyed walking to the local pool to swim. She was a lifelong member of Emanuel United Methodist Church in Baraboo and also was active in their Women's Society, Bible Studies as well as helping to run the kitchen at church for over 25 years. Jan enjoyed gardening, reading and sewing. Her love for her dog, Louisa, was evident to anyone who met Jan.
Survivors include cousins; many church families; friends from her banking community; special friends, Richard and Jauna Becraft and families, Howard and Rhoda Barden, Marlys Schulz, and Dorothy Schroeder; neighbors, Steve and Sandy Cohoon, and George and Joyce Burgess; as well as many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the PRAIRIE DU SAC CEMETERY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baraboo Parks and Recreation Dept., Baraboo Public Library or Emanuel United Methodist Church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.