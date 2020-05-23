Accola, Harvey O.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Harvey O. Accola of Prairie du Sac, age 101.5 passed away on the 24th of February 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. He was born on the August 2, 1918 to Martin J. and Pearl Mae Accola. Harvey graduated from Prairie du Sac High School, North Central College and North Central Theological Seminary, Naperville, Ill. A pacifist, he chose to serve two years with the United Nations Relief & Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) teaching farming methods in Shanghai, China. Mr. Accola returned to the United States and served as pastor of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Gilmanton, where he met his future wife. When his father chose to retire, Harvey's love for the land and animals drew him back into farming. Switzer Tal Farm became his focus. His passions were the crops, being a steward of the land and developing an internationally-recognized herd of Brown Swiss cattle. He was particularly proud to receive a State of Wisconsin Sesquicentennial Farm Award in 2004.