SEABROOK, TEXAS—Phyllis Abrahamson (Kepler) passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Seabrook, Texas.
Phyllis was born March 21, 1936, in Platteville, Wis., the second daughter of Rollin and Rose Kepler. When she was four years old, the family moved to Madison, Wis. where she attended Franklin Elementary School for eight years and then Madison Central High School. Phyllis was Queen of the Junior Prom in 1953. She was friendly and fun, had many good friends, and enjoyed being a choir member. After high school graduation she worked for the University of Wisconsin in the Purchasing Department.
Phyllis married LeRoy E. Abrahamson, Jr. in 1957 and they moved to Alton, Ill., where LeRoy worked at the Shell Oil Refinery. Their first son, Eric, was born in Alton, Ill. Phyllis had always enjoyed card games. Bridge became her favorite. She was a very good Bridge player and met many wonderful friends and Bridge partners through this activity. Wisconsin was never far from her mind. LeRoy and Phyllis brought the boys to Wisconsin often. Phyllis enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers as well as the Wisconsin Badgers. Of course, the Houston Astros baseball games were a favorite this past summer.
LeRoy was recuited to work at Shell Oil in Huntington Beach, Calif., so the family moved there. Their second son, Andrew, was born there. The boys learned to swim in California and continued that activity for many years after they moved to Seabrook. LeRoy was a bird hunter in Southern Texas, so the household usually had a Labrador Retriever living with them. Phyllis was the potty trainer and LeRoy trained the dogs to hunt.
Phyllis was preceeded in death by her son, Eric; husband, LeRoy; parents, Rollin and Rose Kepler; brother, Thomas; sister-in-law, Dolores Kepler; and nephew, Randall Olson. She is survived by her son, Andrew; grandsons, Ethan and Kyle; daughter-in-law, Kim Elliot; and husband, Charles; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Howard Larsen of Ashland, Wis.; brother, Dennis Kepler, of Verona, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Vicki Kepler of Dane, and Connie Dettloff and husband Rick of Madison. Phyllis is also survived by nieces, Ellen Dettloff, Rhonda Klinge, Tami Schell, and Brenda Leske; nephews, Eric and David Dettloff, David Kepler, Derrick Kepler and Colin Kepler. Also surviving Phyllis are the many cousins she always enjoyed seeing each summer at the annual family reunion in Richland Center.
The family expresses much appreciation to her friends and Hospice, who cared for her in her final weeks.