MILWAUKIE, ORE. - Carol Collins Abernathy passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, due to complications related to Parkinson's disease. She was born Dec. 25, 1938, at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Chicago, Ill., to Harry and Elsa (Westrich) Collins. She loved to tell everyone she was a "Christmas Carol". She attended K-8 at Central School in Evergreen Park. She began high school at Calumet High School in Chicago and finished in the brand new school in Evergreen Park where she was in the first graduating class in 1957. She earned her BS in Bacteriology at the UW-Madison in 1961. During her college years, she attended meetings of the Older Youth Group at the First Methodist Church in Madison. It was here that she met her first husband, Karl Leemkuil. They married in 1961, at the Methodist Church in Evergreen Park, Ill. After their marriage, they continued to live and work in Madison, where they raised their 4 children: Marcia, David, Gary, and Karen. Karl died in 1980 of leukemia. Shortly after, Carol met Joseph (Joe) Abernathy. They married in 1983, and lived in Middleton, Wis., until 1988, when they sold the house and traveled the U.S. full time in a motorhome. After 10 years they settled down in a home in Sun City West, Ariz. where they lived comfortably until Joe died in 2009. Carol continued to live in Arizona until 2018 when she chose to move to Portland, Ore. to be closer to family. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Elsa Collins; an unnamed sister; her first husband Karl Leemkuil; her first daughter Marcia (Leemkuil) Lozano; her second husband Joseph Abernathy; son-in-law Adrian Lozano; and her special friend Rusty. Surviving are her two sons, David Leemkuil of Cottage Grove, Wis, Gary Leemkuil of Stoughton, Wis.; her daughter Karen (Greg) Smith of Portland, Ore.; 3 grandchildren Karlos (Miranda) Lozano, Elsa Smith, and Vivienne Smith; 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 step-daughters, Bonnie, Veryl, and Valerie, and their families. A celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2020 in Madison, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Karl Leemkuil Scholarship fund in the bacteriology department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; ovarian cancer research, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. In passing Carol wished to share these words: I have lived a good life. I praise God for country, health, wonderful parents, 2 loving husbands, 4 wonderful children, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, my step-daughters, extended family and many helpful, loving friends. Let there be music with bells, drums, singing, dancing, and clapping. Don’t hold back! CELEBRATE! For I am now with our loving LORD!
