MADISON—Donnis E. “Don” Aberle, age 88, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. He was born in Madison on March 3, 1930, the son of Albert and Alida (Schiltz) Aberle.
Don is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Stefanie) and James (Janet); their mother, Helen Koppes; and three grandchildren, Kassidy and Kayla Aberle, and Anthony Moccero. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gilbert; and a son, Stephen Aberle.
Don served as a police officer for the City of Madison for several years. But he was first and foremost, a gifted musician, proudly serving as a member of a local band for many years while enjoying his professional sales career at the Forbes-Meagher Music Company until his retirement. We celebrate his strong Christian faith and reunion with his family and his Lord in Heaven.
At Don’s request there will be no funeral.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com