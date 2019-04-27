MADISON—Beverly Ann Aberg, age 88, died at the Agrace HospiceCare Inpatient Unit on April 21, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on July 27, 1930, in Brookings, S.D.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Aberg of Madison; her grandchildren, Kristen Bolles of Madison, and Paul Holzbauer (Caitlyn O’Brien) of Cross Plains. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Madrigal and Phinley Holzbauer. Beverly was preceded in death by her son, William; and husband, Robert. They are together again. Beverly was much loved and will be missed and remembered by her family.
We wish to express our thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for providing a loving, peaceful transition.
No services are planned.
Memorials in memory of Beverly can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.
