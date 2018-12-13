DEFOREST - Randy H. Abendroth, age 57, passed away on Dec. 12, 2018, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 24, 1961, the son of Carroll "Red" and Gloria (Foreyt) Abendroth. Randy was united in marriage to Joan Maertz, Oct. 12, 1991, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan; two sons; Hayden and Blake Abendroth; one brother, Rick (Becky) Abendroth; and a sister, Michelle Menigoz. Randy is also survived by many other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 12 Noon. A time to gather will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Randy to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all their support, care and guidance given to Randy throughout his journey. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.