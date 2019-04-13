MADISON - Robert Elmer "Bob" Abbott, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Sebring Assisted Living. He was born Jan. 9, 1925, the son of Ben, a railroad conductor, and Georgia (Faulkner), a homemaker, Abbott in Drake, N.D.
The Abbott family moved to Thief River Falls, Minn. when Bob was 7, and he lived there until the age of 20, when he attended the University of North Dakota. Bob was married to the love of his life and best friend, Marion "Iris" Edel, April 14, 1950, in Austin, Minn. Later, Bob found his true calling and attended the American Institute of the Air, which began his career in TV and radio until his retirement at age 72. He started his career in Jamestown, N.D. as a radio announcer. From there he moved on to be a radio announcer and news anchor for 10 years in Austin, Minn. at KAUS. Bill, his son, would watch his dad on the television and wonder why he didn't say "Hi" to him. Gordie Hormel then realized Bob's talent and hired him as the station manager at KQKQ in Austin, Minn.
In the late 50s, the Abbotts moved to La Crosse, Wis., when Bob accepted the position of V.P. and General Manager of Strong Outdoor Advertising Company. While in La Crosse, Bob was very active in the community. He was one of the founders of Oktoberfest, and served as President of the Oktoberfest board of directors from 1962-1964. He was also active as a member of the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and served as master of ceremonies of the 1962 Annual Banquet with over 1100 people in attendance, as Ronald Reagan was guest speaker. Other noted civic organizations Bob was part of included Chairman of the United Fund Campaign, President of the Kiwanis Club, member of the Development Authority, and President of the Lacrosse Formal Dance Club.
Robert is survived by his sons, William Abbott and Thomas Abbott; granddaughters, Whitney Abbott and Meagan Abbott; his sister, Nancy; and five nieces. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Iris; son, Randall James Abbott; and sister, Pat.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis.
Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.