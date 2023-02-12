Jan. 11, 1980—Feb. 9, 2023

STOUGHTON—Aaron Kiley Stokstad, age 43, of Stoughton, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Aaron was born in Stoughton, WI, on January 11, 1980, the son of Dan and Debra Stokstad. He was a middle child, sandwiched between an older brother, Kevin and younger sister, Maggie. In his younger years, Aaron developed a strong passion for sports and through a random backyard football game with his friends the trademark nickname “Schmock” came to be, which was his calling card throughout life’s journey.

Aaron graduated Stoughton Area High School in 1998, where he was an excellent scholar earning National Honor Society with a strength in mathematics. He was a four-time varsity letter winner in baseball and basketball with a few “claim to fame” moments that included being a three-point sharpshooter hitting five three pointers in one half during a JV basketball game and having the game winning hit his senior year to secure a conference championship in baseball.

Following High School, Aaron enrolled in college at UW-LaCrosse and later finished his college degree at UW Stout in Construction Management. He worked as an Assistant Project Manager at FoxArneson and Metal Design during his career.

After college, Aaron married the love of his life Jamie and started a family having two sons, Avery James (AJ) and Owen. His family was extremely important to him and the one thing that he was most proud of. Aaron utilized his construction background to build an extravagant two-story tree house for his two boys that he adored.

Aaron was “one of the boys” with a relaxed demeanor, infectious laugh, laid back personality that enjoyed having a good time with friends and family playing cards, dice, darts, golden tee or whatever the night festivities came along. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, and you could feel this passion every Badger, Bucks, Brewers, or Packer game you watched with him! Aaron’s favorite tradition and memories came from the families annual up-north vacation that consisted of fishing, tubing, golfing, games, ice cream at Cathy’s, trips to Thunderbird and “Stinky Bar” and celebrating around many late-night campfires.

He is survived by his parents, Dan and Debra Stokstad; his partner through life, Jamie; and their two children: AJ and Owen; along with his siblings: Kevin (Renee) Stokstad with nephews Kaden and Kellan Stokstad, Maggie (Kiley) Sokolik; with nephew Austin, and niece Ayla. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Douglas and Shirley Stokstad and Alvin and Shirley Ramsden.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E Washington St. Stoughton with Rev. Dick Halom officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton. A luncheon will follow at The Lageret at 515 E. Main S. Stoughton, WI. Visitation will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cress Funeral Services, 206 Prospect St. Stoughton, and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service.

