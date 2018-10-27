MADISON - Helen Aarli, age 92, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Up to her last week, Helen was vibrantly active, pursuing her life-long goal of building community. Ever curious and learning, she served on the PLATO Curriculum Committee and created many courses focused on art in Madison's museums and galleries. She offered opportunities for learning and conversation within an atmosphere of belonging, and her courses were so popular that they always had waiting lists. Her groups stayed together, signing up year after year, inspired by her passionate interest in art and warmed by her full embrace of every person and new experience she encountered.
She also created The Nation Magazine Group, hosting meetings where national issues were analyzed and debated. She co-anchored Senior Beat on WYOU television, interviewing local experts on topics of interest to older people. In her 80s, she organized a small group called the Octos, to talk about what it means to grow old in our society and how to come to terms with the challenges of 21st century America. On her last day on her feet, Oct. 17, 2018, she cut the ribbon at Tennyson Senior Living Community and spoke of the importance of communal bonds at every stage of life, especially the last.
Helen delighted everyone she met, including the women in her book group, where her intelligence shone brightly. An avid reader, she was Pinney Public Library's happiest patron and was always urging others to read her favorite authors, Haruki Murakami, Samuel Beckett, and Philip K. Dick. She often gathered friends to discuss a book that struck her most recently, "Democracy in Chains," by Nancy MacLean.
She was grateful for her education at Chicago Teacher's College, Roosevelt University, and UW-La Crosse. She especially treasured her time at the Chicago New Bauhaus (IIT Institute of Design), where she studied and worked with pathfinders of modern design, including Buckminster Fuller. She became a reading specialist, teaching in Madison at Memorial H.S., Cherokee Middle, and East High under Milt McPike, whom she much admired.
Helen was born on June 6, 1926, in New York City, where she started her political engagement by canvassing for the Democratic Party with her mother, a precinct captain. As a mother herself, she worked to form the first rape crisis line in Chicago, helped found Chicago Legal Action for Women, and went to hospitals, police stations, and courts to change attitudes toward survivors of rape. In Albuquerque N.M., she fought for health care for all. In Madison, she got out the vote, supported LGBT rights, and demonstrated against Act 10.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Lisa Aarli (Gail Owens) of Madison and Marta Aarli (Bret Mann) of Boulder, Colo.; her sister, Dorothy Golush; sister-in-law, Carmen Friedman; her nieces and nephews; and many friends, who were inspired by her zest for life, warmth, compassion, tenacity, and dedication to making the world a better place for everyone.
A celebration of life will be held in spring. You may make a donation in Helen's name to support her devotion to investigative journalism. Democracy Now, democracynow.org; or Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, wisconsinwatch.org.