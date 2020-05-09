Aaberg, Dale Curtis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON - Dale Curtis Aaberg, age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. Dale was born on Nov. 27, 1950, at Stoughton Hospital in Stoughton, and grew up on his family farm off Highway N, outside of town.

In his early years he served as a cook in the U.S. Army and eagerly learned how to work hard.

He was a dedicated employee to Advance Concrete Forms in Madison for 32 years.

He loved nothing more than music. He expressed himself through his music. He wrote and produced over 30 songs by himself and enjoyed playing with his band, Badfish Creek. His favorite place was sitting on his deck, playing his guitar. One song in particular he wrote was about "cutting the grass," which was one of his favorite things to do. Dale was meticulous about his lawn and always looked forward to getting on his Dixon mower to create the perfect lines in the grass. He would often finish his night with KFC chicken and a Mountain Dew, which was his favorite.

Dale was a very smart, kind, humble man, with many passions. He built many model battleships in his days, he loved cars, especially GTO's and was quite the coin collector. But more importantly, he loved his simple life.