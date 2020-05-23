052420-wsj-obit-index

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ACCOLA, Harvey O.; Prairie Du Sac
ADAMS, Earnestine, 73; Madison
AYEA, Lisa Ann, 55; Prairie du Sac
BLUM, Evelyn A., 93; Madison
CHASE, Elizabeth "Beth"; Madison
CONANT, James D.; Stoughton
CUCCIA, John Thomas, 87; Madison
DAVIS, Robert W.; Madison
DOLAN, Nancy L., 79; Madison
EGAN, Dr. James, 76; Hazel Green
ESCH, Mary E., 88; Dodgeville
FARRIS, Marjorie Dawn, 88; Oregon
FITZGERALD, Charlene "Char"; Madison
GREENBERG, Earl Barry, 80; Madison
HALVERSON, Pat, 78; Neenah
HETICO, Susan Lynn; Inver Grove Heights
HUDZIAK, Marie, 95; Madison
HUGHES, James Michael; Madison
JOERS, Bob, 56; Middleton
KELTER, Bernadette C.; Greenfield/Pine Bluff
KETELBOETER, William "Bill" P.; Cross Plains
KILCHENMANN, Irene Elizabeth; Monticello
LIVERMORE, Elizabeth Scott "Libby"; Sheboygan
LORD, William, 91; Boulder
LUCEY, Doranna, 93; Sauk City
LUKE, Lois Marie, 91; Lake Delton
MCCUTCHIN, Joyce M., 74; Madison
MEIER, Mary Lucille, 87; Oregon
OLSON, Eileen C., 79; Dodgeville
PETERSON-REMMICK, Margie M., 88; Spring Green
PRICE, LaBerta "Bobbi"; DeForest
PROCTOR, Ralph John; Dodgeville/Hollandale
REDMOND, Thomas Paul, 72; Madison
REM, Dave; Fitchburg
SCHLIMGEN, Frances M., 92; Madison/Waunakee
SEUFERER, Steven C., 49; Oregon/McFarland
SHEAHAN, Coletta, 98; Elkhorn
SIEWERT, Ronald Wally "Ron"; Madison/Rice Lake
SIGEL, John Montgomery, 75; Madison
STURDEVANT, Eugene M. "Gene"; Monona
TRIELOFF, Gerald E. "Jerry"; Stoughton
WEBER, Bernice A, 87; Spring Green
WIPPERFURTH, Nancy C., 82; Waunakee/Westport
YOUNG, Leroy "Coach Lee"; West Bend
OTHER DEATHS
BUTLER-HAUGEN, Virginia, 93, on Thursday at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb; Middleton / Black Earth
TODAY'S FUNERALS
