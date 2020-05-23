052420-wsj-obit-index
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

052420-wsj-obit-index

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ACCOLA, Harvey O.; Prairie Du Sac

ADAMS, Earnestine, 73; Madison

AYEA, Lisa Ann, 55; Prairie du Sac

BLUM, Evelyn A., 93; Madison

CHASE, Elizabeth "Beth"; Madison

CONANT, James D.; Stoughton

CUCCIA, John Thomas, 87; Madison

DAVIS, Robert W.; Madison

DOLAN, Nancy L., 79; Madison

EGAN, Dr. James, 76; Hazel Green

ESCH, Mary E., 88; Dodgeville

FARRIS, Marjorie Dawn, 88; Oregon

FITZGERALD, Charlene "Char"; Madison

GREENBERG, Earl Barry, 80; Madison

HALVERSON, Pat, 78; Neenah

HETICO, Susan Lynn; Inver Grove Heights

HUDZIAK, Marie, 95; Madison

HUGHES, James Michael; Madison

JOERS, Bob, 56; Middleton

KELTER, Bernadette C.; Greenfield/Pine Bluff

KETELBOETER, William "Bill" P.; Cross Plains

KILCHENMANN, Irene Elizabeth; Monticello

LIVERMORE, Elizabeth Scott "Libby"; Sheboygan

LORD, William, 91; Boulder

LUCEY, Doranna, 93; Sauk City

LUKE, Lois Marie, 91; Lake Delton

MCCUTCHIN, Joyce M., 74; Madison

MEIER, Mary Lucille, 87; Oregon

OLSON, Eileen C., 79; Dodgeville

PETERSON-REMMICK, Margie M., 88; Spring Green

PRICE, LaBerta "Bobbi"; DeForest

PROCTOR, Ralph John; Dodgeville/Hollandale

REDMOND, Thomas Paul, 72; Madison

REM, Dave; Fitchburg

SCHLIMGEN, Frances M., 92; Madison/Waunakee

SEUFERER, Steven C., 49; Oregon/McFarland

SHEAHAN, Coletta, 98; Elkhorn

SIEWERT, Ronald Wally "Ron"; Madison/Rice Lake

SIGEL, John Montgomery, 75; Madison

STURDEVANT, Eugene M. "Gene"; Monona

TRIELOFF, Gerald E. "Jerry"; Stoughton

WEBER, Bernice A, 87; Spring Green

WIPPERFURTH, Nancy C., 82; Waunakee/Westport

YOUNG, Leroy "Coach Lee"; West Bend

OTHER DEATHS

BUTLER-HAUGEN, Virginia, 93, on Thursday at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb; Middleton / Black Earth

TODAY'S FUNERALS

  

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics