A 22-year-old Oakfield man who sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Feb. 28 in Dodge County has died.
Nathan Pattee died at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday, two days after being injured in the crash on Highway 60 in the town of Rubicon.
Pattee was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pickup truck after the car spun around and went into the oncoming lane of traffic.
The car driver, Tamara Bratten, 25, Hustisford, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aurora Hospital in Summit, while the pickup truck driver, Calvin Fix, 28, Waupun, sustained minor injuries.