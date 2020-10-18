 Skip to main content
Number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin increases; more than 1,000 hospitalizations
Number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin increases; more than 1,000 hospitalizations

COVID-19 coronavirus generic file photo

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased on Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported. 

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals increased by seven to 1,090 hospitalizations, according to the hospital association's data.

Of those, 284 patients were in the intensive care unit, a 14-patient increase from yesterday, the association reported. 

The number of new cases was not released Sunday. 

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

