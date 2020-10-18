Number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin increases; more than 1,000 hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased on Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported.
The total number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals increased by seven to 1,090 hospitalizations, according to the hospital association's data.
Of those, 284 patients were in the intensive care unit, a 14-patient increase from yesterday, the association reported.
The number of new cases was not released Sunday.
