Note to State Journal readers: You can count on us for accurate, in-depth information on COVID-19

Dear readers,
I’m writing directly to you today for a number of reasons, all of them connected to the current global challenge regarding the spread of COVID-19.
At Capital Newspapers — which includes Madison.com, the Wisconsin State Journal and Cap Times in Madison, as well as daily and weekly publications produced in Baraboo, Portage and Beaver Dam and other nearby communities — the health and safety of our employees, readers and advertisers is our top priority.
As such, we are following all recommended guidelines for hygiene and travel from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as other recommendations from city, state and federal authorities. Like most businesses, we have enhanced our cleaning and sanitizing efforts throughout our building, putting special care on the printing and distribution areas. We are taking extreme care and caution with the production and delivery of the State Journal and other products.
Our newsroom staff is working relentlessly, and nearly exclusively, on all things related to COVID-19 and the pandemic’s effects on our community. We remain committed to this important mission and view our work in this moment as a vital service. It’s important that people stay in touch with each other — and in touch with the ever-changing news of the day.
As a result, all of our stories related to the novel coronavirus are available at no cost at madison.com/coronavirus. If you want to support our journalism in this unprecedented crisis, we encourage you to explore subscription options at go.madison.com/subscribe.
We are also reaching out to our local business partners and advertisers to make sure we are offering help, support and advice on their challenges. I hope everyone reading this takes the initiative to support local businesses. Bars, restaurants, concert and show venues, art galleries and retail stores are all in need of our support. Figuring out a way to do business with them now — through gift cards, advance reservations or other creative means — will help our community remain diverse and vibrant once we move beyond today’s restrictions.
In addition, we know that the pandemic has caused much disruption to families, as well as jobs and income streams. If you or someone you know is looking for an opportunity to supplement their income, we have both temporary and permanent newspaper delivery routes available. For more on how to apply for a delivery route, visit go.madison.com/routeapplication.
We appreciate the opportunity to be your source for accurate and timely information on the most important news of the day, both locally and around the world. We encourage everyone in Wisconsin to stay accurately informed about the news connected to this evolving event.
Sincerely,
Tom Wiley, president and publisher
Capital Newspapers