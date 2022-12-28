Not much ice, but still plenty of winter family activities in the Madison area

After several days of subfreezing temperatures and a blizzard that rocked the holiday weekend, warmer temperatures are moving into the Madison area just as families are wrapping up winter break.

But is this week's thaw too much of a good thing? Can you still get out and enjoy your favorite winter activities?

The Wisconsin State Journal conducted a brief survey of conditions as of Wednesday. Here's what we found.

Careful on ice

Madison's three lakes were all frozen as of last weekend. But warming temperatures could change that. "It really depends upon how warm we get, if we get rain," said Ed Hopkins with the Wisconsin State Climatology Lab.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Madison on Thursday called for a high of 45 degrees with drizzle and patchy fog, which Hopkins said are ripe conditions to do damage to the ice.

Thawing is most susceptible along shorelines and anywhere where water is flowing quickly, Hopkins said. Conditions may be different on Lake Mendota than, say, Lake Wingra. Mendota only froze over on Christmas Day, while the far smaller and shallower Wingra has been frozen for more than a week.

The ice thickness also isn't consistent.

"We don't know what the ice thickness is all over the lake, and it's been very variable," Hopkins said. "And so you could be out there on a nice chunk of ice and then a few feet away you could fall right in."

The quality of the ice depends on how much of a warmup we get, and when. If it's above freezing for only a few hours during the day, for example, but then drops to below freezing overnight, that may be favorable to the ice.

But one thing is certain: Ice is never 100% safe, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. If you venture out on the ice, the DNR advises you don't go alone and tell someone you are heading out.

On Wednesday, when temperatures reached above freezing in Madison, Hopkins said he spotted a few people on Lake Mendota's ice. "That's a little, I shouldn't say foolhardy, but I'd wait a little bit more until it really stays below freezing," he said.

Rinks closed

The city operates more than a dozen ice and hockey rinks that are typically free. But with this week's warmup, none are expected to be open through the weekend, said Shane Martin, aquatics and parks program coordinator with the city.

To check ice rink conditions, hours of operation and rental information, visit cityofmadison.com/parks/iceskating.

Staff monitor the ice depth to make sure it is at least 5 inches so it can safely support people and grooming equipment. If a rink is listed as closed, do not go on the ice.

The Edgewater hotel also operates an ice rink for the season. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The rink is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. A designated skating time for children 5 and under takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays with skate trainers available.

The hotel will also be hosting a New Year's Eve "disco" skating event with DJ Nick Nice from 7 to 9 p.m.

The hotel updates weather conditions for the rink on its website. Tickets will be refunded if the rink closes due to weather.

Other activities

Though it may not be a prime weekend for skating, other winter activities may still be possible.

Snow operations will still be happening at Elver Park until the snow melts, Martin said. That includes making snow for the popular sledding hill at Elver Park, which is lighted for nighttime sledding, though Martin said he wasn't sure how the warm weather might affect those operations.

Other popular sledding hills can be found at Leopold, Arbor Hills, Berkley, Garner, Hiestand, Olbrich, Bell and Warner parks. The city doesn't monitor or maintain those sites, though.

Snowshoeing is available at a number of city parks and conservation areas. Some parks have designated snowshoeing trails, but typically snowshoeing can be done anywhere there's good snow cover (but stay off cross-country ski trails and stay on trails in conservation parks).

Snowshoes can be rented at Vilas and Elver parks when conditions allow and staff are present, generally Wednesday through Sunday, based on conditions. For details, visit cityofmadison.com/parks/snowshoeing.

All city trails for cross-country skiing were also open on Wednesday afternoon. Permits are required for Elver Park, Odana Hills Golf Course and Door Creek Park. Yahara Hills, Cherokee Marsh South, Owen and Turville Point are free.

The city grooms free-to-use ski trail sites about once a week. Trails that require a permit are typically groomed three to four times a week.

Skis are available to rent at Elver Park and Odana Hills when open.

A trail may close when skiing is not advised or to preserve the condition of the trail. The city updates its website with trail conditions as soon as information from the field is available, so be sure to check cityofmadison.com/parks/crosscountryskiing before you go.

All trails are rated for difficulty at the trailhead, and no dogs, snowboards, hiking or snowshoeing is permitted on the trails.

Holiday lights

A number of holiday light displays are still twinkling throughout the area.

In Downtown Madison, the "Shine on Madison" light displays can still be spotted, including at each corner of the state Capitol and a Kinara, a candelabra with seven candlesticks in celebration of Kwanzaa. A map of the light displays can be found at visitdowntownmadison.com/shine-on-madison.

The Holiday Fantasy in Lights is still going in Olin Park through Saturday. Viewers can drive through any time from dusk until dawn, and candy canes are handed out from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

And the Zoo Lights display at Vilas Zoo runs through Friday.

Tickets — which include unlimited carousel rides — can be purchased at the zoo's website, and the lights are open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. rain or shine, though may close for severe weather.

Holiday lights are also still happening in Cambridge's Lake Ripley Park through Sunday and in Waunakee's Village Park through Saturday.

New Year's hikes

The UW-Madison Arboretum is hosting a New Year's Eve night walk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. This naturalist-led trail walk is free, but registration is required because of limited space.

The Arboretum recommends wearing warm layers and boots, and those interested should meet outside the visitor center.

The event may be canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions.

A nature hike will also take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Attendees are encouraged to wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

Register for either event at arboretum.wisc.edu.

Less snowy events

Not dying to head outside? There are still plenty of indoor options.

Check out blooming poinsettias and holiday trains at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens "Holiday Express" event, which is going on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.

The event includes large-scale model trains and hundreds of poinsettias and fresh evergreens.

Admission is free for children 5 and under and for Olbrich members. Admission is $5 for children 6 and older, and $8 for adults.

Cave of the Mounds in Blue Mounds is hosting black light tours on Thursday and Friday. The tours are guided by a cave educator under ultraviolet light.

If you're looking for a historical event, check out the holiday tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Unitarian Meeting House. The tour ($30 for adults, $15 for students) runs from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Photos: Winter fun on Lake Monona