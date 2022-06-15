 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norwegian, Scandinavian tunes the center of Saturday's 'Sangerfest'

2018 Sangerfest chorus

Sangerfest in 2018 attracted singers from across the Midwest. This year's concert takes place Saturday. 

When Norwegian immigrants came to America, their first task was to build a church, and their second was to found a men’s chorus.

It's a familiar story for Norwegian singers, says Paul Larson, president of the Norwegian Singers Association of America. 

Norwegian singing traditions will be the star of the 2022 Sangerfest on Saturday, where some 110 male singers from 11 choruses in five states — Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota — will join voices to perform the group’s biannual Grand Concert. The 7 p.m. Sangerfest — or “Singers Festival” — at the Madison Marriott West will include a mix of songs in English, Norwegian and other Scandinavian languages.

David Judisch

Judisch

Sangerfests have been held in the Midwest every other year since 1892 — with the exception of 1918 (due to World War I), 1944 (World War II) and 2020 (the COVID-19 pandemic).

The tradition dates back to the 19th century, when choral singing became widespread throughout Europe as a show of nationalism. Workers’ choruses were formed as a diversion from poverty. Immigrants brought the tunes with them to the United States.

At one time there were three Norwegian choruses in Madison, along with similar groups in Beloit, Racine, Milwaukee, Superior and La Crosse, according to the Norwegian Singers Association of America. Today the Madison-based Edvard Grieg Chorus is the only remaining Norwegian chorus in Wisconsin.

“A men’s choir has a different sound than a women’s chorus or a mixed chorus,” said Larson, a member of the Grieg Chorus, which is coordinating this year’s Sangerfest. “There’s a quality to the men’s voices that’s unique.”

But today, “There are fewer and fewer Norwegian speakers,” Larson added. “We learn how to pronounce the Norwegian (words) as we go along.”

Baritone Brian Leeper

Leeper

Saturday’s Grand Concert will feature songs such as “Norges Fjelde” and “Norge, mitt Norge” conducted by David Judisch, professor emeritus of voice and opera at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. The concert also will feature soloist baritone Brian Leeper, who teaches voice at UW-Whitewater, plus the Middleton Community Orchestra.

Sangerfest 2022 is produced by the Dane County Friends of Scandinavian Culture in association with the Norwegian Singers Association of America. As an added treat, Larson said, a 16-foot-long Norwegian skiff, built by a choral singer in his garage, will be on display in one of the hotel lobbies.

If you go

What: 2022 Sangerfest Grand Concert, featuring some 110 male singers from across the Midwest accompanied by orchestra and concert piano

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q Hammons Drive, Middleton

Tickets: Purchase at the door. Adults, $20; children 12 and under, $15 

Website: www.nsaaonline.org

