Norwegian, Scandinavian tunes the center of Saturday's 'Sangerfest'

When Norwegian immigrants came to America, their first task was to build a church, and their second was to found a men’s chorus.

It's a familiar story for Norwegian singers, says Paul Larson, president of the Norwegian Singers Association of America.

Norwegian singing traditions will be the star of the 2022 Sangerfest on Saturday, where some 110 male singers from 11 choruses in five states — Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota — will join voices to perform the group’s biannual Grand Concert. The 7 p.m. Sangerfest — or “Singers Festival” — at the Madison Marriott West will include a mix of songs in English, Norwegian and other Scandinavian languages.

Sangerfests have been held in the Midwest every other year since 1892 — with the exception of 1918 (due to World War I), 1944 (World War II) and 2020 (the COVID-19 pandemic).

The tradition dates back to the 19th century, when choral singing became widespread throughout Europe as a show of nationalism. Workers’ choruses were formed as a diversion from poverty. Immigrants brought the tunes with them to the United States.

At one time there were three Norwegian choruses in Madison, along with similar groups in Beloit, Racine, Milwaukee, Superior and La Crosse, according to the Norwegian Singers Association of America. Today the Madison-based Edvard Grieg Chorus is the only remaining Norwegian chorus in Wisconsin.

“A men’s choir has a different sound than a women’s chorus or a mixed chorus,” said Larson, a member of the Grieg Chorus, which is coordinating this year’s Sangerfest. “There’s a quality to the men’s voices that’s unique.”

But today, “There are fewer and fewer Norwegian speakers,” Larson added. “We learn how to pronounce the Norwegian (words) as we go along.”

Saturday’s Grand Concert will feature songs such as “Norges Fjelde” and “Norge, mitt Norge” conducted by David Judisch, professor emeritus of voice and opera at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. The concert also will feature soloist baritone Brian Leeper, who teaches voice at UW-Whitewater, plus the Middleton Community Orchestra.

Sangerfest 2022 is produced by the Dane County Friends of Scandinavian Culture in association with the Norwegian Singers Association of America. As an added treat, Larson said, a 16-foot-long Norwegian skiff, built by a choral singer in his garage, will be on display in one of the hotel lobbies.

