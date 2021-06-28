Northbound lanes reopen on Fish Hatchery Road; southbound construction begins

Starting Monday, all traffic on Fish Hatchery Road from the Beltline to just south of McKee Road will be diverted to the newly-completed northbound lanes so that construction on the southbound lanes can begin.
The northbound lanes between Traceway Drive and Brendan Avenue have been under construction since early April. The southbound closures are expected to last until October. The southbound left turn at East Cheryl Parkway will be reopening as will the section of The Capital City Trail connecting Glacier Valley to the pedestrian overpass, the city of Fitchburg announced Monday.
Construction on the southbound lanes will begin this week with the removal of the existing lanes. During construction, one lane of traffic in each direction in the northbound lanes will remain open.
The point where Glacier Valley Road intersects with Fish Hatchery Road will remain closed, although Cahill Main, Caddis Bend and High Ridge Trail will be open.
The change in construction will also alter some Metro Transit routes.
- High Ridge & Breckenridge: Stop #4941 will be relocated to its permanent location at the northeast corner of the intersection.
- Caddis Bend: Stop #4707 will be relocated to its permanent location at the northeast corner of the intersection. Stop #4894 has been relocated to a temporary location in the median.
- Glacier Valley and Cahill Main: A new northbound stop #4983 is located at McKee. Stop #4981 and stop #4682 are no longer in service.
- McKee: Stop #4983 has been added.
- Brendan: Stop #4900 has been relocated north to the south side of the McKee intersection.