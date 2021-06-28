Northbound lanes reopen on Fish Hatchery Road; southbound construction begins

Starting Monday, all traffic on Fish Hatchery Road from the Beltline to just south of McKee Road will be diverted to the newly-completed northbound lanes so that construction on the southbound lanes can begin.

The northbound lanes between Traceway Drive and Brendan Avenue have been under construction since early April. The southbound closures are expected to last until October. The southbound left turn at East Cheryl Parkway will be reopening as will the section of The Capital City Trail connecting Glacier Valley to the pedestrian overpass, the city of Fitchburg announced Monday.

Construction on the southbound lanes will begin this week with the removal of the existing lanes. During construction, one lane of traffic in each direction in the northbound lanes will remain open.

The point where Glacier Valley Road intersects with Fish Hatchery Road will remain closed, although Cahill Main, Caddis Bend and High Ridge Trail will be open.

The change in construction will also alter some Metro Transit routes.