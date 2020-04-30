You are the owner of this article.
North Side fire that injured man, destroyed mobile home determined accidental
City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck.jpg (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A fire off Packers Avenue that injured a man and destroyed his mobile home was likely an accident caused by a space heater, the Madison Fire Department announced on Thursday. 

The man was at his neighbor's home on Wednesday afternoon when he started smelling smoke, according to a report of the incident released by the MFD. After going outside to see smoke coming from his mobile home on Bluejay Lane, and he and his neighbor both ran to rescue his dog from the burning building. 

The dog was unharmed, but the owner was injured while attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose, said Cynthia Schuster, a spokeswoman for the MFD.  

Flames were "rolling out the back windows" when firefighters arrived on the scene, and high winds "threatened to spread the fire to nearby homes," she said. Firefighters worked to protect adjacent properties while attacking the fire from outside of the structure, and then "advanced inside to finish the job." 

The home was made uninhabitable and considered a total loss; damages were estimated at $20,000. The man who lived in the mobile home was hospitalized for injuries that didn't threaten his life. 

Based on witness interviews and other evidence, the MFD's Fire Investigation Team determined that the fire "might have been caused by a space heater that was running inside the residence." 

Many residents still displaced by apartment fire on Madison's Southwest Side
