Nonstop routes slow to return to Madison airport

“It’s just a matter of time. Madison is still a valuable location. With the university, Epic, the capital — everything lends itself to travel by air. People want to use us as opposed to traveling to Milwaukee or Chicago,” Riechers said.

While other industries have already begun to bounce back, progress for the travel industry has been slow.

Airlines are looking to cities that are leisure-led first to reinstate nonstops, as opposed to business and education hubs like Madison. Leisure travel slowed during the pandemic but it never stopped, whereas business travel was almost entirely halted in the shift to virtual and remote work.

Current projections point to airlines recovering as early as 2022 and as late as 2024.

Riechers estimated that it may take months to years for lost nonstops to return to Dane County. Madison flyers should not plan on taking their favorite flights to San Francisco or Las Vegas anytime soon.

“Airlines are going through their own recovery process, some are having their business models restructured. They’re still reluctant to commit to small hubs,” Reichers said. “We’re just not the highest on their list.”

